MADRAS, Ore. — Oregon State University has named an interim director of the Central Oregon Agricultural Research and Extension Center.
Jeremiah Dung, an associate professor in the Department of Botany and Plant Pathology, will lead the station while university officials search for a permanent director.
The Central Oregon Agricultural Research and Extension Center in Madras is one of 15 agricultural experiment stations run by OSU across the state. It serves 60,000 acres of irrigated cropland, where producers grow everything from hay and forage to peppermint and potatoes.
Dung has been acting director of the station since November. Carol Tollefson, the former director, had held the position since 2014.
Alan Sams, dean of the College of Agricultural Sciences at OSU, said Dung's knowledge and expertise will "help ensure the continuity of critical services" for farmers in the region.
Dung is highly regarded for his research into diseases impacting high-value seed crops, including carrot seed, that are key to Central Oregon agriculture.
Last year, Dung secured a $3 million federal grant from the USDA Specialty Crops Research Initiative to study bacterial blight in carrot seed.
"The ultimate goal is, if we can better understand the disease, we can develop more focused or enhanced management strategies," Dung told the Capital Pressin a previous article.
More than half of all hybrid carrot seed sold across the country is grown in Central Oregon, Central Washington, Southern Idaho and Northern California. The farm gate value of U.S. carrots was $731.5 million in 2018.
OSU will begin its search for a permanent director at the Central Oregon Agricultural Research and Extension Center in mid-2022.
