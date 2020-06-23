Oregon State University Malheur Experiment Station officials canceled the longstanding Summer Farm Festival and Field Day, originally set July 8, due to coronavirus concerns.
The longstanding free event in recent years has drawn more than 200 people, from farmers and researchers to youths and other local residents. The station is between Ontario and Nyssa.
“We always have people out on the tours and then a lunch at the barn,” station Director Stuart Reitz said. “My overriding interest is just trying to keep everybody safe and healthy, and the cost-benefit wasn’t there.”
Station staff will post the annual research report online, he said. Featured work covers onion varieties; thrips management; pest and disease trials on crops such as potatoes and sugar beets; irrigation studies and potato-variety trials.
“We are disappointed not to have it. We always enjoy being able to showcase everything,” Reitz said. “But out of concern for everybody’s well-being, we just thought it was best to not do it this go-around."
Christy Tanner, OSU Malheur County Extension field-crop agent in Ontario, said she plans video versions of what would have been presented at the field day. She expects the first to be available online by July 8.
She also plans video interviews of farmers who would have participated in a canceled May field day covering strip tillage and reduced tillage. That event had been scheduled in collaboration with the USDA Natural Resources Conservation Service.
Reitz said the Malheur Experiment Station’s annual onion-variety field day is tentatively scheduled for Aug. 25. A final decision will hinge in part on how many people the outdoor event can safely host.
He said the station aims to host the Farm Festival and Field Day, which typically involves participation by the Ontario Chamber of Commerce and various venders and agencies, in July 2021.