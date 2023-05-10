sm diamond pioneer ag achievement registry inductees 2023.jpg

The 2023 Diamond Pioneer Agricultural Achievement Registry honorees.

 Oregon State University

Oregon State University has honored 12 Oregon farmers and researchers for their contributions to agriculture and natural resources.

OSU inducted the awardees into a "prestigious lifetime achievement registry," said Heidi Happonen, an OSU spokeswoman. The college established the program, the Diamond Pioneer Agricultural Achievement Registry, in 1983.

Sign up for our Top Stories newsletter

Tags

Recommended for you