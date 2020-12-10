Wildfire-focused extension educators with Oregon State University are assessing the needs of each region as they ramp up the new program.
OSU’s extension fire program is just over a year old. It was started with a $2 million allocation from the state legislature for the 2019-21 biennium. It is mandated to facilitate land-management priorities and increase fire-related knowledge and outreach, the university said.
“Our geographies are so different in Oregon, so the needs will differ,” said Carrie Berger, fire program manager and associate program leader with OSU Forestry & Natural Resources Extension.
OSU will use the regional assessments to inform its fire-education programming, she said. Findings could influence how the extension fire educators provide service in their communities, and even how researchers and stakeholders approach landscape-scale projects.
“The assessments will help in planning and prioritizing educational work as well as boots on the ground,” Berger said.
Burns-based Katie Wollstein, one of four regional fire-extension educators to join OSU since October, said that in her assessment, prioritizing fire-risk mitigation activities will be important “because we know fire-risk factors, at least in southeast Oregon, cross multiple ownerships.”
Southeastern Oregon has sagebrush-steppe and forest landscapes, and a diversity of owner-managers and uses. Big fires on rangelands in recent years impacted grazing, habitat for sage grouse and other wildlife and recreation.
“We know invasive annual grasses increase probability of fires at low elevation and also increase fire spread and heat,” Wollstein said. The fires can quickly spread across jurisdiction or ownership boundaries.
“That conversation keeps coming up: How do we choose a place to focus our efforts?” she said. Meanwhile, communication among stakeholders, researchers and others will be important.
Wollstein plans to complete the southeastern region needs assessment early next year, but “the idea is that I will be meeting with a bunch of different groups,” she said. “I view this as an ongoing process of me seeking input.”
OSU also hired regional wildland fire specialists Amanda Rau in the Willamette Valley-Cascades region, Chris Adlam in southwest Oregon, and Ariel Cowan in central Oregon. The university plans to hire two more, to be placed where needs dictate.
The university in early 2021 aims to bring the program to full staffing by hiring two extension fire specialists, in the North Coast and northeast regions. Berger said the North Coast specialist will have the option to live in Astoria or Newport and the northeast specialist in Pendleton, LaGrande or Baker City.
The educators after the Labor Day fires on Oregon’s westside hosted webinars on post-fire topics including hazard trees, erosion, salvage logging and reforestation. Materials are downloadable.
Berger plans to lead a team that will provide curriculum on prescribed burning as a land-management tool. Lessons are expected to be ready next spring.