After a childhood on a dryland farm in Montana and earning his master's degree in dryland wheat production, Mylen Bohle’s professional career went in a different direction — irrigation research.
Bohle was the Central and Eastern Oregon agronomist for the Oregon State University Extension Service. He retired, kind of, on July 30.
Bohle and his wife, Diane, are moving from Prineville, Ore., to Corvallis, Ore., where he will be closer to the university and will work half-time in order to finish up several research and extension forage projects.
“The relationships I’ve had have been tremendous,” Bohle said of his career. “Working with all the different growers and producers, whether large acreages or small … I can’t imagine a better job. It’s been a great career.”
It was a profession and career that reeled Bohle in after he had earned bachelor's degrees in agricultural economics and agronomy from Montana State University in 1975, spent three years in the Peace Corps in Tunisia and earned his master's degree in crop science from OSU.
While finishing his master's work, Bohle was asked by Tom Zinn, an extension associate director, about taking a temporary extension position in Central Oregon.
Bohle accepted and moved to Prineville in 1989. Deschutes, Crook and Jefferson counties had no crops agent after two retirements and a transfer left the position vacant.
“This was an irrigated research position so there was a steep learning curve for me,” he said, noting his dryland background. “There was nothing like gaining experience and education along the way.”
After six months, Bohle accepted a permanent position. Through the following years, he worked on research projects, helped form forage groups and visited with and provided educational materials to a multitude of producers. He worked with the 4-H program, with the Central Oregon Experiment Station, at research sites at Powell Butte and Madras, and at trial sites on private ground. He took over alfalfa and grass variety trials and started his own forage trials.
“The focus was on how to select an alfalfa or grass variety for a particular field on a particular farm in order to have some or a high resistance to diseases and insects,” Bohle explained.
He also studied the impact of different nutrients such as nitrogen, phosphorus and potassium on different types of hay and the resulting yield and quality.
Bohle helped a group of forage growers form the Central Oregon Hay Growers in 1995 and then the Oregon Hay and Forage Association in 1997. He helped grape growers form the Central Oregon Wine and Grape Growers Association in 2009 and was a founding member of the Oregon Forage and Grassland Council. For many years, he was a member of a Northwest extension team that organized and held pasture and grazing workshops for people in western states.
Bohle was a co-editor and one of 37 authors who wrote “Pasture and Grazing Management in the Northwest,” a book that was released in 2010.
“He’s been a pivot point of information for new systems,” said Scott Pierson, a hay grower in the Silver Lake, Ore., area. “He was just a great directory to get the most applicable information into our hands, not just here in Central Oregon, but to growers all over the West Coast. We have all benefited from his research and his communication.
“He knew something about every plant out there,” Pierson added. “He was a wonderful botanist. He improved our farm operation. He’s been a very important guy to work with, not to mention, a really fun guy.”
For the last five years, Bohle has focused on water efficiency within different irrigation methods. He has encouraged growers to convert from mid-elevation sprinklers to low elevation sprinklers and to low energy precision application.
“Now there is a big push to mobile drip irrigation,” he said. “It’s been slower getting to that one than the others. I have seen some willingness, but they all cost money to do the conversions. A lot of people wait to see how it works out for a neighbor before seriously considering a change.
“Water is the multi-billion-dollar question,” he added. “As one grower said, ‘It’s great that we talk about and see new irrigation technologies, but we still have to have some water to irrigate with.”
Bohle said he will miss talking to producers, making farm and ranch visits, and offering educational advice based on research.
After finishing his half-time contract with OSU Extension, Bohle and his wife plan to move to Plevna, Mont., where they have 24 acres and will become small acreage producers.
“We will raise some forage, maybe a little grain and have some dryland acres to play with,” he said.