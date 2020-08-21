CORVALLIS, Ore. — An online conference hosted by the Oregon State University College of Engineering will feature four lectures and more than a dozen video chats with researchers discussing topics related to clean and sustainable water resources.
The Clean Water Virtual Conference is scheduled for 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sept. 1, and is free to the public. Speakers will include:
• Erica Fischer, an assistant professor of civil and construction engineering at OSU, who will talk about wildfire's impacts on water utilities in California.
• Jeff Nason, an associate professor of environmental engineering and associate head for graduate programs in the School of Chemical, Biological and Environmental Engineering at OSU, who will discuss engineered nanoparticles in aquatic systems.
• Stacey Harper, an associate professor of environmental and molecular toxicology, who will present on the convergence of microplastics and nanoplastics in aquatic environments.
• Susanne Brander, an assistant professor in the OSU College of Agriculture, who will join Harper to discuss how stressors such as pollution and climate change affect aquatic organisms and how ecological and human health are linked.
This conference is part of OSU's Clean and Sustainable Water Technology Initiative, which began in 2018 with a $3.28 million donation from Jon and Stephanie DeVaan and aims to make the college a national leader in designing, building and testing systems to address clean water access.
Lewis Semprini, a distinguished professor of environmental engineering at OSU, leads the initiative. He said the college is excited to present the conference for a third year.
"During this time of the pandemic, we all realize the importance of so many things we take for granted, such as the access to clean and sustainable water," Semprini said. "I hope that this virtual conference will stimulate many conversations about the current research being conducted on this vital topic."
Attendees are encouraged to preregister online at https://oregonstate.qualtrics.com/jfe/form/SV_bDGDV5LFHYQoE0l. For questions or more information, contact Brad Canfield at bradley.canfield@oregonstate.edu.