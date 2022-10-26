sm stone.jpg

David "Dave" Stone.

 Courtesy of David Stone/Oregon State University

CORVALLIS, Ore. — Oregon State University's College of Agricultural Sciences will soon expand international research, teaching and outreach under the leadership of the school's first-ever dean of international programs, Dave Stone.

Stone, a longtime OSU faculty member who most recently has been directing the college's Food Innovation Center, will start his new role on Nov. 1.

Sign up for our Top Stories newsletter

Tags

Recommended for you