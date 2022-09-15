USDA has awarded a $50 million grant to Oregon State University and its partners, including other land-grant universities, for a new program aimed at encouraging farmers to adopt climate-friendly soil management practices.
"It (this program) will help the region make huge strides," said Scott Lukas, endowed professor of OSU's Northwest berry program, who helped secure the grant.
The program is under a broader umbrella: a $1 billion USDA program called the Partnership for Climate-Smart Commodities, which finances "climate-smart" pilot projects.
The $50 million slice of that pie will be used to encourage Northwest farmers to embrace practices that build healthy soils and achieve climate goals.
OSU is working with several organizations to build the program: the University of Idaho; Washington State University; Seven Generations LLC, which works with tribes; the Soil Health Institute; LoCo+, which will provide technical services; and the Industrial Hemp Association of Washington.
Of the $50 million USDA awarded this group, about 85% will go directly to farmers and tribes in the region who are awarded grants. The other 15% will go towards project operations costs.
OSU and its partners plan to model the program's framework on conservation programs offered by the Natural Resources Conservation Service. Farmers and tribes will be able to apply for grants — financial incentives intended to help them adopt climate-friendly soil practices.
If a farm secures a grant, scientists from the Soil Health Institute will visit the farm to take soil samples, analyze the farm's practices and identify possible areas to improve.
"Our project is all voluntary, and we want them (farmers) to have a full palette of choices to pick from that actually work for their farms," said Jeffrey Steiner, associate director of OSU's Global Hemp Innovation Center, who helped OSU secure the grant.
Although farms growing a variety of crops will be able to apply, Steiner said the project will mainly target potato farms in Idaho, Washington and Oregon.
Growing potatoes, said Steiner, involves practices that disturb the soil, especially at harvest, making it difficult to build organic soil matter. This program will aim to help potato growers identify what practices would work for their farm conditions to better store carbon.
Major industry players have already expressed interest in participating.
Commercial partners include Lamb Weston, Frito-Lay, Threemile Canyon Farms, Mart Produce, Simplot Small-Farm Partners, Marc Staunton, Scotty Fenters, Shawn Gay of GMP Orchards LLC, Paul Merritt of Selkirk Ag LLC and John Steiner of Triangle Ranch.
"Climate-smart" initiatives, however, are controversial.
Some farm groups have expressed concern that although climate incentive programs can be helpful, they often leave behind farmers who are already implementing carbon sequestration strategies and will not receive compensation.
In response to this criticism, Steiner said improving soil health for anyone is a long-term victory for everyone. If large-scale producers are able to store more carbon in the future, he said, that's better for the environment, which benefits everyone.
Another common criticism is that measuring carbon sequestration in soil is an emerging field of science that is not yet fully understood.
Steiner's response is that the new program will use "the best technology" the Soil Health Institute has adopted to take measurements and interpret soil conditions of fields.
