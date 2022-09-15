bc Gross Farms loading.jpg (copy)

Potato harvest in 2019 near Wilder, Idaho. A $50 million USDA grant will be used in part to help Northwest potato growers adopt more "climate-friendly" soil practices. 

 Courtesy of Angie Rader

USDA has awarded a $50 million grant to Oregon State University and its partners, including other land-grant universities, for a new program aimed at encouraging farmers to adopt climate-friendly soil management practices.

"It (this program) will help the region make huge strides," said Scott Lukas, endowed professor of OSU's Northwest berry program, who helped secure the grant.

