CORVALLIS, Ore. — Alan Sams, dean of the College of Agricultural Sciences at Oregon State University, is leaving Corvallis effective in March.
Sams announced he will return to Texas A&M University, where he spent nine years as dean of the College of Agriculture and Life Sciences before being hired by OSU in 2018.
In an email sent to OSU staff on Jan. 21, Ed Feser, university provost and executive vice president, said he will appoint an interim dean and begin a national search for Sams' replacement by the end of February.
"I thank Alan for his contributions while at Oregon State," Feser said. "He led efforts to increase college enrollment and graduation rates, grant-funded research and contracts, and philanthropic giving."
OSU offers 13 undergraduate and graduate degree programs through the College of Agricultural Sciences, with 2,600 enrolled students and 250 faculty.
Sams got his career start in industry working at a chicken processing plant for the Gold-Kist co-op in Atlanta. He earned his doctorate in food science and human nutrition at the University of Florida.
He joined Texas A&M for the first time in 1987 as a professor and department head for poultry science. In 2006, he became dean of the College of Agriculture, Forestry and Life Sciences at Clemson University.
Three years later, he was back at Texas A&M leading one of largest agricultural colleges in the country. He was then hired by OSU to replace the retiring Dan Arp.
For his third stint at Texas A&M, Sams will serve as the university's vice president for operational innovation.
Feser highlighted Sams' accomplishments during his tenure at OSU.
In 2019, Sams helped garner increased state funding for OSU Extension Service, the Oregon Agricultural Experiment Station and Oregon Forest Research Laboratory.
Sams also oversaw the establishment of the Global Hemp Innovation Center in 2019, combining 50 faculty across 19 academic disciplines and four countries to study growing, marketing and regulating the newly legalized crop.
Last year, OSU announced $20 million to renovate the dairy processing plant at Withycombe Hall on campus, and $7.65 million to study the impact of wildfire smoke in winegrapes.
"(Sams) also made organizational and operational changes in the college that will serve it very well going forward," Feser said.
