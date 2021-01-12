The Idaho and Eastern Oregon Crop Protection Meeting is slated via the Zoom remote platform from 9 a.m. to noon Mountain on Feb. 2.
The free event is the only component of the Idaho and Malheur County Onion Growers Associations’ annual meeting to be held this year. The general meeting and trade show, traditionally held in Ontario, Ore., were canceled due to COVID-19 restrictions.
Getting new research findings to onion growers remains important every year, University of Idaho plant pathologist James Woodhall and Oregon State University Malheur Experiment Station Director Stuart Reitz said.
Pest pressure in 2020 was below normal overall but significant in some fields, Reitz said. “It’s always something growers have to contend with.”
Researchers last summer “found a couple of interesting bacteria strains causing disease,” said Woodhall, based at the UI Parma Research and Extension Center. And more Stemphylium leaf blight appeared the past two seasons, with some isolates showing fungicide resistance.
Scheduled presentation topics include onion foliar diseases in the Treasure Valley, soil-borne and bacterial diseases, weed control, and thrips and Iris Yellow Spot Virus management. USDA-funded research on combating onion bacterial diseases in 12 states and in South Africa will be discussed. Idaho and Oregon pesticide credits will be made available.
A panel is slated to recap the 2020 season and discuss the outlook for 2021. The Idaho-Eastern Oregon Onion Committee will take annual nominations for grower districts 2, 4 and 6.
Information: Woodhall at jwoodhall@uidaho.edu.