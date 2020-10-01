A public and private coalition has developed a plan to curb flooding of the Raft River in southern Idaho.
Flooding is fairly common in the Raft River Valley, which is framed by mountains and drained by a limited outlet.
“We do flood every spring to a certain extent,” said Lucas Spratling, whose family grows 900 acres of malt barley and alfalfa in the valley’s Heglar Canyon area in southern Idaho. “It erodes, carries sediment and impacts local infrastructure.”
The USDA Natural Resources Conservation Service and project sponsors propose to partially fund the Raft River Watershed Plan through the federal Watershed Protection and Flood Protection Act. Sponsors are Raft River Flood District, Raft River Recharge Group and Raft River Electric.
Goals include recharging and stabilizing groundwater, flood prevention, increasing public health and safety while helping to protect irrigation infrastructure, providing water for agriculture needs and reducing sediment.
NRCS is taking comments through Oct. 16 as part of an environmental assessment.
The headwaters of the Raft River are in Idaho and Utah. Irrigation is among the uses of the river, which is just over 100 miles long and flows into the Snake River in Cassia County, Idaho.
“The floodwaters of 2017 and the closure of the interstate (I-86) really highlighted the flooding challenges,” NRCS Idaho State Conservation Engineer Bruce Sandoval said. “However, agricultural water supply has been a less-obvious problem for several decades as well.”
“If you add the water-quality issues related to stream bank erosion and the resulting sediment delivered to the confluence with the Snake River at the Minidoka Wildlife Refuge, we have a compelling setting for a watershed project,” he said.
NRCS in public-scoping materials said potential alternatives include using flood detention and recharge ponds to boost the aquifer and remove sediment; installing a pump station and pipeline to deliver private water rights to the recharge basins; improving the efficiency of irrigation surface-water diversions to reduce groundwater draws; using flood-channel diversions on the river and tributaries; and protecting or restoring tributary stream banks.
Sandoval said he expects the project’s measures to result in flood prevention and damage reduction, a more reliable and sustainable water supply for local producers as the aquifer is stabilized, “and water-quality benefits in the Raft and Snake rivers because of floodwater diversions and improved stream-corridor health.”
An early design points to a total project cost of about $25 million, he said. Planners will have a better sense of the cost once an alternative is selected, and “the hope is that a significant percentage can be secured from the Watershed Operations Program.”
Spratling, the farmer, said that in high-water years “washes” of heavy runoff can erode banks, cut new channels, and encroach on fields and other property. The excess water and sediment can damage irrigation equipment and soil, roads and other infrastructure.
While farmers use water-saving irrigation technology, monitor water usage and plant cover crops, he said the area would benefit from projects that reduce sediment and from diverting flood water and sediment into retention basins.