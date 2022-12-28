BC NY Canal re-line 2 (1).jpg

Concrete lining work on the upper New York Canal in the fall of 2021.

 Boise Project Board of Control

Lining New York Canal’s urban upper reach at a faster pace makes the project bigger, so a more in-depth public review is needed.

The Boise Project Board of Control has lined small segments between irrigation seasons as operations and maintenance funding, and other traditional money sources like U.S. Bureau of Reclamation grants, allow. The Project, operating agent for five southwest Idaho irrigation districts, delivers via infrastructure Reclamation owns, including New York Canal.

Sign up for our Top Stories newsletter

Tags

field reporter, SW Idaho and SE Oregon

I cover agricultural, environmental and rural issues in southwestern Idaho and southeastern Oregon. I can be reached at 208-914-8264 mobile or bcarlson@capitalpress.com.

Recommended for you