Lining New York Canal’s urban upper reach at a faster pace makes the project bigger, so a more in-depth public review is needed.
The Boise Project Board of Control has lined small segments between irrigation seasons as operations and maintenance funding, and other traditional money sources like U.S. Bureau of Reclamation grants, allow. The Project, operating agent for five southwest Idaho irrigation districts, delivers via infrastructure Reclamation owns, including New York Canal.
New funding means the Project “will be able to fund the lining of large sections of the canal, as opposed to a few hundred feet at a time,” said Bryan Horsburgh, deputy area manager for Reclamation’s Snake River Area Office in Boise. The Project and Reclamation can sooner “create infrastructure that is safer, at less risk of failure and more protective of the public.”
Reclamation aims to complete an environmental assessment under the National Environmental Policy Act by Sept. 30, he said.
The assessment will address the environmental impacts of lining the 41-mile canal’s most urbanized upper 6 miles, expected to cost about $50 million. A draft is expected this spring.
This reach has the highest surrounding population and the most residential and commercial landscape features as well as crossing requests, such as by utilities, Horsburgh said. Each factor “creates a potential opportunity for a change in integrity.”
But Reclamation “has no immediate concerns about canal integrity,” he said. The Boise Project maintains New York Canal at a high level “and we don’t have any imminent concerns. We just want to remain vigilant and keep the canal in shape for another 100 years.”
Reclamation’s technical service center, incorporating Project data and other input, found that static conditions — normal operations — pose more risk to the canal structure than seismic or hydrologic factors associated with earthquake damage and over-topping, Horsburgh said.
Lining would ideally occur in one-mile increments during irrigation off-seasons from 2023 to 2029, depending on available funding, Reclamation said.
Completing longer segments at once will result in accomplishing long-term safety and reliability benefits earlier, Horsburgh said. The work also increases irrigation delivery certainty and efficiency.
“Protecting the upper 6 miles with a robust lining system ensures more reliability to downstream water users and protects the public in the general vicinity of that 6 miles,” he said.
Reclamation and the Project intend to host public meetings this spring with the emergency management community, utilities and canal-adjacent homeowners to discuss the lining system.
The Project in 2022 was selected for an $8.3 million Reclamation aging-infrastructure loan under the federal Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, a $2.4 million grant from the Idaho Water Resource Board and $244,000 from the Ada Soil and Water Conservation District — a matching grant used to line about 400 feet this year.
The Boise Project recently applied for an additional $8.3 million loan from Reclamation and for additional Idaho Water Resource Board grants, Project Manager Bob Carter said.
