A new endowed professorship in the University of Idaho College of Agricultural and Life Sciences will support efforts to improve potato-storage technology.
A combined $1 million investment will create the Wayne Thiessen Potato Research Professorship. The Idaho Potato Commission is matching a $500,000 donation by Wayne and Peggy Thiessen to create the endowment. IPC early this year voted to support the professorship, continuing a long history of investing in UI research.
The endowed position will honor Wayne Thiessen’s career in the state’s potato industry as well as the Thiessens’ longtime support of their alma mater, the university said in a news release.
“We understand the importance of supporting educational and research efforts, and are thankful for the opportunity to benefit the Idaho potato industry through this position,” Wayne Thiessen said.
Idaho is the country’s biggest producer of potatoes. UI agricultural economists estimate potato-based cash receipts and revenues totaled $1.1 billion in 2019. More than 80% of the crop is stored, and 60% is processed, the university said.
Potato-storage research seeks best practices to preserve quality and prevent sprouting for a growing number of varieties.
The endowment establishes a position for a CALS faculty member focused on potato-storage physiology, creating support for Idaho growers, processors and shippers. The endowment will support research needs and provide funding for graduate students.
“The generous support by the Thiessens and the Idaho Potato Commission shows the importance of the U of I potato research program to Idaho’s agricultural industry,” CALS Dean Michael Parrella said. “We greatly appreciate the investment in our program, which will impact the potato industry for generations.”
“This position will be instrumental to all aspects of Idaho’s potato industry, and will allow a better understanding of post-harvest storage and handling requirements for new and evolving potato varieties,” commission Chairman Nick Blanksma said.
Thiessen, a Lewiston native, grew up on a wheat farm. He studied agriculture and soil science at UI, where he earned bachelor’s and master’s degrees. He worked for UI Extension for several years and retired from potato-products company Ore-Ida Foods as general manager of procurement.