ITHACA, N.Y. — A new technology could make bees immune to many pesticides, which currently cause beekeepers to lose about a third of their hives annually.
Studies show that in 98% of hives nationwide, wax and pollen are contaminated with an average of six pesticides, which can kill bees or reduce a bee's immunity to varroa mites and pathogens.
The solution: a microparticle sponge that, when fed to bees in sugar water or pollen patties, gives them immunity to deadly pesticides.
James Webb, 27, a recent biological and environmental engineering graduate from Cornell University, came up with the idea when he was a student and co-authored a study about his findings in the journal Nature Food.
"Quite simply, I hope this means less hive losses and more bees," said Webb. "I'm very excited. It would be cool to help both honey bees and wild pollinators."
The work began with an idea. Webb said most of the research he saw about bees highlighted problems but didn't necessarily offer solutions. He was determined to change that.
His first idea was to use a specific enzyme to break down harmful pesticides bees consume. Webb brought his idea to Minglin Ma, associate professor of biomaterials at Cornell, who would become his adviser. Other researchers joined the team, including Jing Chen, a postdoctoral researcher, and Scott McArt, assistant professor of entomology.
The researchers developed a tiny, pollen-sized microparticle filled with enzymes to detoxify a widely used group of pesticides called organophosphates, which account for about a third of pesticides on the market.
The team mixed the microparticles with pollen patties or sugar water, then fed them to bees. Inside the bee's digestive system, the enzymes broke down the organophosphate poison.
The trials were a huge success. Of the bees exposed to organophosphate pesticides, 100% of those that had been fed the antidote survived, while unprotected bees died within days.
But Webb wanted to find an easier method, and one that could work across all pesticide classes. He founded a company, Beemmunity, and invented a second, improved method of protecting bees.
Instead of filling microparticles with enzymes, he now creates tiny micro-sponges made from insect proteins and special absorbent oils and feeds them to bees in pollen patties or sugar water. Once in the digestive tract, the sponges absorb poisons that the bees eventually excrete naturally.
This method can be used across many pesticide classes.
This summer, Beemmunity, is working on a field study with about 220 hives run by beekeepers across the Eastern Seaboard. If successful, Webb plans to launch commercial products by February of 2022.
“This is a low-cost, scalable solution which we hope will be a first step to address the insecticide toxicity issue and contribute to the protection of managed pollinators,” Ma, Webb's adviser, said in a statement in the Cornell Chronicle.
The technology is licensed through Cornell's Center for Technology Licensing, and the study was funded by USDA, the National Institutes of Health and the National Science Foundation.