NASA and partner organizations have launched an international mission to survey the Earth's surface water across oceans, lakes and rivers via a new satellite.
Members of the mission team said the project will provide farmers with more data about the water sources they use.
On Friday, the satellite built for NASA and the French space agency Centre National d’Etudes Spatiales, or CNES, lifted off from California's Vandenberg Space Force Base.
The spacecraft, launched aboard a SpaceX rocket, is expected to orbit the Earth for at least three years as part of a Surface Water and Ocean Topography Project: SWOT for short.
Space agencies from the U.S., Canada, France and the United Kingdom partnered on the $1.2 billion project, which will measure water levels on more than 90% of the Earth's surface. Officials say the goal is to track water flow and identify areas at high risk of droughts or floods.
A member of NASA's SWOT team, Toby Minear, said the free public data that will come out of the project could be useful to farmers who want to more closely track the water levels of bodies of water they rely on for crops or livestock.
Minear is a research hydrologist for the Cooperative Institute for Research in Environmental Sciences at the University of Colorado-Boulder. He grew up on a pear farm in Medford, Ore.
Data from the satellite, Minear said, could "complement existing information" farmers get from water districts and on-the-ground observations.
Because the project is new, scientists do not yet know how accurately the satellite will be able to estimate water depth. NASA will release an unvalidated public dataset fall of 2023. After verifying the data, NASA will release a validated dataset spring of 2024.
The data will be centrally hosted in a single organized platform similar to an application, said Faisal Hossain, a University of Washington professor and hydrologist who has been in meetings about the SWOT mission since 2008.
The SWOT satellite will roam over the earth continuously, covering most of the planet every 21 days and collecting water data on the continental U.S. about two to four days out of every three-week timeframe.
Hossain said the satellite will be required to track, at minimum, all rivers at least 100 meters wide, covering about 70% to 80% of the world's rivers. However, he said the satellite may also be able to track smaller rivers and creeks at high resolution, such as those 50 meters wide.
The satellite will focus on tracking lakes larger than 250 meters by 250 meters, but he anticipates it will also "see" smaller lakes and ponds, such as those 100 meters by 100 meters.
The mission is focused on tracking volumes, but it will also estimate how quickly water is moving across the landscape, said Hossain — "the speed at which the volume is being carried."
Hossain said he believes the data will help water managers — farmers, dam operators, water utility district managers and others — better anticipate water volumes and plan accordingly.
