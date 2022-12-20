sm swot satellite.jpg

A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket launches with the Surface Water and Ocean Topography (SWOT) spacecraft onboard on Dec. 16 from Vandenberg Space Force Base in California.

 Keegan Barber/NASA

NASA and partner organizations have launched an international mission to survey the Earth's surface water across oceans, lakes and rivers via a new satellite.

Members of the mission team said the project will provide farmers with more data about the water sources they use.

