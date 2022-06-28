The first endowed potato researcher at Washington State University will dig deep into soil health.
Steve Culman, distinguished endowed chair in soil health for potato cropping systems, will begin Aug. 1. He will be based in Pullman, but work with growers throughout the Columbia Basin.
He was previously associate professor and state soil fertility specialist at Ohio State University.
The Columbia Basin Soil Health for Potato Cropping Systems Working Group led development of the endowed position. It includes industry leaders from AgriNorthwest, Corteva Agriscience, J.R. Simplot Co., Lamb Weston, McCain Foods, Oregon Potato Co., Stahl Hutterian Brethren, Trical Soil Solutions, and the Washington State Potato Commission.
The industry raised about $3.5 million to establish the endowment.
"It's kind of the next frontier for us to understand in agriculture, particularly potatoes," said Chris Voigt, executive director of the Washington Potato Commission. "We pretty much know how to control different weeds and insects, but we don't really know what happens underneath the ground."
The industry wants to develop better soil management to improve potato production and quality, or reduce inputs, Voigt said.
"Every farmer I know has a field that yields 40 tons per acre, and just across the road, they have another field that is yielding 29 tons per acre," he said. "They're managing them the same way, but what is the difference? Why is one outperforming the other? We really think it has a lot to do with what's happening in the soil."
Culman said he was drawn to the position.
"It's kind of refreshing to see that there's a consensus in the industry that there's a need for this work and a desire to make it happen," he said.
Culman hopes to work with potato growers to identify ways to suppress diseases and improve soil health. The biggest questions include how soil-borne diseases affect fertility and applied fertilizer.
Culman plans to establish a long-term research trial in Othello and a large sampling effort to assess soil health. He wants to find reasonably affordable, rapid diagnostic tools to reflect soil and crop function.
The newly created position is highly specialized to consider soil health in potato cropping systems, Voigt said.
"We're kind of inventing it as we go," he said. "It's going to be a chance for him to really invent the position, essentially, and help us figure out what we can do to improve."
"There's no legacy about what past people have done or haven't done — that's kind of exciting," Culman said. "But there's also no roadmap for what was success and what's been thought of as milestones to hit. ... Certainly there's a lot of different directions we can go."