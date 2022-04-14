AURORA, Ore. — Surendra Dara didn't envision a career in agriculture when he started college in his native India.
"Most people (there) go into agriculture because they couldn't get into medical school. I was no different," Dara said.
Following in the footsteps of his brother, who became a plant physiologist, Dara sought to carve his own niche in the field. He took an interest in how microorganisms can be used to control agricultural pests, as opposed to chemical products.
Dara was hired in January by Oregon State University as station director of the North Willamette Research and Extension Center, where scientists are constantly experimenting with new ways to grow the region's crops — everything from hazelnuts to blueberries to Christmas trees.
"I'm very excited because of the kind of impact this station has, and how I can be a part of it," he said.
NWREC is a 160-acre research farm 20 miles south of Portland. The station's researchers work with farmers who bring in 40% of the state's $5.7 billion in agricultural sales.
Before coming to Oregon, Dara spent 13 years as an entomologist with the University of California Cooperative Extension in San Luis Obispo, specializing in strawberries and other small fruits and vegetables.
Dara came to the U.S. for the first time in 1992, earning his doctorate in entomology from Virginia Tech. From there, he left to work for the International Institute of Tropical Agriculture in Benin, a small country in West Africa.
It was there Dara had his first breakthrough with microbes. His team introduced fungal isolates from Brazil to control an invasive mite that was damaging cassava, a staple food commonly used to make tapioca.
The project proved successful, Dara said, and the pathogen is now established from Nigeria to the Ivory Coast, helping farmers to control the pernicious pest.
Dara returned to the U.S. in 2003, working as a postdoctoral researcher at the University of Houston and, later, UC Cooperative Extension.
At NWREC, he will guide a team of 12 research and extension faculty, providing critical data for farms to improve their production and efficiency.
But operating an agricultural research station is about more than just communicating with growers, Dara said. It is also about public outreach, and explaining to consumers why they should care how their food is produced.
"If you ask an average citizen anywhere, very few people know what an agricultural research station does," Dara explained. "We play a major role in providing solutions that help improve the quality of food, the affordability of food and protecting the environment."
In addition to hosting field days for growers, Dara said NWREC plans to host its first Ag Innovations Conference Sept. 22-23, coinciding with the station's annual harvest dinner.
Dara said he organized similar conferences in California that were well received by the public.
"This year's theme is sustainable agriculture," he said. "We have limited natural resources, but the population is growing everyday and there is a need for more food."
For Dara, the focus on sustainability has led him to pioneer a new approach to integrated pest management. In the past, he said IPM models have prioritized ecology over economics, while farmers have prioritized economics over ecology.
Dara's model, which he published in 2019, calls for a greater recognition of agriculture as a business. Not only do farmers need to make money, but the food they produce must be affordable to feed the growing population, he said.
"The public wants safe food. There is no question we have to ensure that," Dara said. "The old model was meant to ensure that, but it doesn't. With the new model, farmers like it because someone is talking about them. We are also talking about social equity."
The solution is a combination of both chemical and non-chemical tools to balance economic and ecological interests, Dara said.
Dara said he hopes his new role at NWREC will allow him to make an even greater impact in sustainable agriculture.
"We want to integrate everything into a system that works with each other, optimizes inputs, optimizes profits for the farmers and produces enough food for everybody," he said.