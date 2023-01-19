sm New Holland T7 Methane Power LNG Tractor_630549

New Holland Agriculture's new T7 Methane Power LNG pre-production prototype tractor in a field. The tractor is powered by LNG from processed cow manure.

 CNH Industrial

Can cow manure power a tractor?

New Holland Agriculture, a manufacturing brand owned by CNH Industrial, is setting out to prove that it's possible. The company is field testing a new tractor that runs on liquefied natural gas, or LNG, from processed cow manure.

