Can cow manure power a tractor?
New Holland Agriculture, a manufacturing brand owned by CNH Industrial, is setting out to prove that it's possible. The company is field testing a new tractor that runs on liquefied natural gas, or LNG, from processed cow manure.
CNH Industrial says the T7 Methane Power LNG is the world's first LNG-powered tractor.
According to CNH, the New Holland Agriculture brand "has long championed alternative fuels as the future of farming."
The company says that at 270 horsepower, its T7 LNG delivers the same power and torque as a diesel tractor but produces lower emissions. It also gives farmers a chance to repurpose methane from cow manure as energy.
The technology works like this: A farm transfers its livestock manure to a covered lagoon or tank, where anaerobic organisms decompose it, producing biogas mostly composed of methane.
The farmer captures this methane, then uses a processing unit to purify and convert it into liquefied methane. A unit can be bolted onto an existing compressed natural gas processing unit for further flexibility, said CNH — "ideal for farms which already produce their own biomethane."
The processed biomethane is then stored in sealed tanks that keep it in liquid form at 162 degrees below zero Celsius. The tanks are patented by Bennamann, a United Kingdom-based company with which CNH Industrial has partnered for this project. The tanks are movable, allowing for in-field fueling.
After the methane has been extracted and converted into liquified natural gas, the leftover portion of the manure can be spread on fields as fertilizer.
The T7 would most likely be of interest to operators of large-scale farms. A 2018 study in Applied Energy found that anaerobic digestion can increase dairy farmers' income, but plant operation typically is only economically viable for farms with 3,000 or more cows.
The T7 Methane Power LNG pre-production prototype is undergoing field trials in the UK during its pilot project phase before it is released commercially.
The first operation to test the prototype tractor was Trenance Farm, with 134 acres and 110 Friesian-cross dairy cows at the gateway to rural Cornwall, in England.
Katie and Kevin Hoare, who run the farm, pilot-tested the T7 and were pleased with the results.
"Environmentally, short term, there are a lot of benefits. It has improved our soil health. And long term, there will be more gains to be had," said Katie Hoare. "There are quite a few other dairy farms in the area that are very similar to us, and if we can make it work, anyone can make it work."
Kristina Post, a spokeswoman for CNH Industrial, said U.S. farmers will participate in the next round of pilot tests.
"As we work through the prototype phase, we are continuing to gather data (and) findings from it," she said.
Post said New Holland Agriculture is working on a timeline for commercialization in the U.S. Once the company has an estimated release date, Post said CNH will make an announcement.
