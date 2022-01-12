AURORA, Ore. — Oregon State University has chosen a new director for the North Willamette Research and Extension Center.
Surendra Dara will lead the agricultural experiment station following the retirement of longtime former NWREC director Mike Bondi. His first day is Jan. 18.
Dara comes to OSU from the University of California Cooperative Extension program in San Luis Obispo. He brings 25 years of experience in research and extension, and is recognized for his work in sustainable crop production — including integrated pest management, microbial control and biological soil amendments.
Research stations play a critical role in the local economy and contributing to farmers' success, Dara said. He was drawn to NWREC by its location in the heart of Oregon's diverse specialty crops, and proximity to Portland, a major urban center.
"So much about this position, the station and the college align with my values and goals," Dara said in a statement released by OSU. "I am eager to get started and take this opportunity to make a meaningful difference."
Nearly 40% of Oregon's $5.7 billion of farm gate value is produced within a 50-mile radius of NWREC. That includes nursery crops, hazelnuts, berries, Christmas trees and specialty seed, among other agricultural commodities.
Established in 1957, NWREC primarily serves growers in Clackamas, Marion, Polk, Yamhill, Washington, Multnomah and Columbia counties. Its original three research pillars were greenhouse and nursery, berries and commercial vegetable production.
That has since expanded to 10 programmatic areas, more than any other OSU station. With 35 full-time faculty members, researchers focus on crops such as Christmas trees and hazelnuts, as well as new crops not yet commercially grown in the Willamette Valley such as olives and almonds.
Four programs also cut across these different cropping systems — including small farms, organic production, pesticide research and a new project studying agrivoltaics, called the Staterra Center, expected to begin later this summer.
Alan Sams, dean of the College of Agriculture at OSU, said Dara's "expertise in innovative agricultural production and his passion for connecting with people from all backgrounds is critical to a region that relies on agricultural production for its economic and social vitality."
"We are excited to have Surendra join the team and take on the leadership role at one of the most agriculturally diverse experiment stations in the state," Sams said.
