The first SoilCon is next week, and organizers hope it becomes an annual conference devoted to soil health.
The conference is Feb. 8-12 online as part of Washington Soil Health Week. It is free.
“Soils are really taken for granted,” said Chris Benedict, a Washington State University Extension specialist in Bellingham. “It’s literally where most of our food is grown, or the feed that feeds our food.”
The conference will examine soil health on a global scale, then narrow down to specifics for the state’s many different production systems, including vineyards and tree fruit orchards.
Benedict compares analyzing soil health to the many tests used to assess human health. Soil health assessments are still in a relatively early stage of development, as researchers learn more about them, he said.
Organizers hope to reach farmers and others involved in agriculture and the public.
“If producers are going to get paid to follow soil health-building practices, we need to know how to assess them,” Benedict said.
Benedict expects to draw about 600 audience members.
The conference is part of the state’s soil health initiative, organized by WSU’s Center for Sustaining Agriculture and Natural Resources, with funding and support from the Western Sustainable Agriculture Research and Education program.