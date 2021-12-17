SPOKANE — For the past decade and a half, Pat Munts strove to provide Spokane County farmers, landowners and urban market gardeners with the opportunity to learn and access the resources they needed to succeed.
"I seem to have developed into a hub for information, and it stretches far beyond Spokane County," she said.
Munts, 70, will retire Jan. 3 after more than 15 years as small farms and urban agriculture coordinator for Washington State University's Spokane County Extension.
"It's time for a change," she said. "It's just time for somebody younger to come in to put their new knowledge together in the position and take it further."
She's particularly proud of supporting the formation of the LINC Foods co-op; the Farm & Food Symposium now operated by the Spokane Conservation District; the Spokane community garden system; and Vets on the Farm.
"She's had a big impact on small ag, especially for a lot of us small farmers — coordinating conferences, working on farm tours, just all kinds of information scaled down to fit a small farmer," said Paul Puhek, who farms on less than 3 acres in Otis Orchards, Wash. "She's just been a wealth of information."
"Her knowledge of botany, soil and the Pacific Northwest is immeasurable and impressive to say the least," said Vicki Carter, the Spokane Conservation District director. "She couples this with her ability to engage and excite groups of people into action. She could be described as a spark to the fire. She is truly gifted."
Munts will continue writing her gardening column for the local newspaper. She plans to start a garden coaching business and write several books, including a guide to starting a community garden and a guide to buying rural property in the Pacific Northwest.
"People who particularly move in from a non-rural environment," she said. "They come out of the city or from another part of the country, particularly the east, and they don't know how to judge the quality of the property."
A new landowner might not see the green strip down the middle of a field as a wetlands, or understand wells or variations of soils, she said.
"They have these preconceived ideas and then of course they buy the land and they think all those pretty flowers are pretty flowers when they're actually noxious weeds," Munts said.
The new book would also guide the social aspects of rural living, Munts added.
"People who come from urban areas lived a different lifestyle," she said. "You get out in a rural area and it's a completely separate way of integrating and interacting with your neighbors."
Munts has a large list of ideas for the book. She estimates it will take about a year and a half to write.
Munts expects the county extension will begin searching for a new coordinator in the spring.
As Spokane grows, Munts expects more consumer demand for local food. She'd like to see a "serious" study on the value of northeast Washington's small-scale agriculture to the economy.
"It's scattered, people don't always belong to big business or community associations that can speak for them," she said. "Our dollars in the market are higher than people would understand."
Munts' parting message to farmers:
"Thank you, thank you, thank you for being who you are," she said. "Coming forward with your ideas and being open to hosting my classes and answering my questions and sharing your experiences to make the life of all the other farmers better in the community."