The Oregon State University Malheur Experiment Station Field Day will be held this summer for the first time since 2019.

It is scheduled from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. July 12 at the station, 595 Onion Ave., Ontario. The free event includes a hosted lunch.

Stuart Reitz

OSU Malheur Experiment Station Director Stuart Reitz.
