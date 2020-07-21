McIntyre Farms near Caldwell, Idaho, will host an upcoming Soil Health Academy.
“Regenerate Your Pocketbook with Stacked Enterprises” is Sept. 22-24 at the 1,000-acre farm.
“It is a great honor to be able to have the school, and an amazing opportunity,” said Brad McIntyre, who owns and operates the farm with his father, Loren, and brother, Ben.
Academy educator Gabe Brown said the farm exemplifies “stacking,” putting livestock on the ground in a way that optimizes health and productivity.
For example, beef cattle and sheep can graze simultaneously because they target different plants, and chickens can benefit the soil after cows or hogs graze.
Brown, a rancher near Bismarck, N.D., said a farming approach that prioritizes soil and environmental health can work anywhere and addresses several issues at once, from water supply and quality to moving carbon from the atmosphere to the soil while retaining nutrients.
“And regenerative agriculture has the ability to produce foods higher in nutrient density,” he said.
Brown said all farms must operate within environmental constraints, and stand to benefit from using as little mechanical or chemical disturbance as possible. This prevents wind and water erosion and reduces evaporation.
Animals, in addition to shedding microbes and fertilizing, benefit plants, he said.
The McIntyres, whom Brown has known for about eight years, “are an example of a family that has moved down the regenerative path,” he said. “They have taken their farm in the direction of advancing soil health, increasing profits, and making it an operation where the whole family can be involved. They are conscious of growing and raising nutrient-dense food.”
McIntyre said some of the biggest early challenges were “in our own minds.” The transition caused some crop-rotation issues, but the family discovered “all of that is manageable. We have seen a lot of benefits” such as better water penetration and fewer passes with equipment.
One advantage was an earlier move from furrow to pivot irrigation, he said. The McIntyres moved to no-till farming and cover crops in 2009, and brought animals back to the farm in 2013.
They have forage, oil and seed crops, and pasture-raised cattle, pigs, turkeys, chickens and meat ducks.
Attendance is limited to 50. Tuition is $1,275 including materials and meals. SHA is at 256-996-3142 or info@soilhealthacademy.org.