Bill Pan was sold the first time he saw the rolling hills of the Palouse.
He said he was excited to work in a region "with some of the most productive soils and cropping systems."
The longtime Washington State University soil and oilseed researcher and professor retired Dec. 31 after 36 years.
"It just felt right," he said, noting he'd gotten his various research, programs and the many students and young faculty members he'd mentored to a point where he felt comfortable stepping aside.
Pan started out researching ways to improve root development and nutrient use in dryland wheat systems, then branched into irrigated potato systems.
In the early 2000s, he began working with oilseeds as part of the bioenergy movement, which evolved into an extension and applied research program, supported by the state legislature.
Pan and his team of researchers were tasked with helping farmers find financing, supplies and information to provide oilseed grains for the growing food oil market.
That led to acreage gains over a decade, making it economically viable to sustain the Viterra canola processing facility in Warden, Wash.
Asked about his successes, Pan lists several:
• Mentoring students to be new agricultural leaders.
• Providing leadership in fostering the oilseed movement.
• Developing the concepts and science that led to building the Columbia Pulp straw processing facility in Starbuck, Wash.
• Providing leadership for the Soil Science Society of America from 2017 to 2020, including as president in 2019.
• Working with others to boost the state soil health initiative to protect and build soils as an essential natural resource that supports food security and the ability to adapt to and mitigate climate change.
Pan trained more than 30 graduate students, with many remaining or returning to Washington to take leadership positions, said Rich Koenig, chairman of WSU's Department of Crop and Soil Sciences and one of those students.
"By any measure, Dr. Pan’s achievements place him at the top of his field," Koenig said. "Throughout his career he worked on over a dozen crops important in Washington, including wheat, barley, canola, various biomass/bioenergy crops, forages, corn, potatoes, and even a few weeds. He was famous for his ability to form productive collaborations with plant scientists, plant breeders, animal scientists, engineers, modelers, and of course other soil scientists."
"He's a listener," said Karen Sowers, executive director of the Pacific Northwest Canola Association and another former graduate student. "He's always been a trusted source of information for farmers."
Pan plans to remain in Pullman with his wife, Vicki McCracken, associate dean of WSU Extension.
He plans to "do some community work," including establishing and building a scholarship supporting diverse and economically challenged students who pursue plant and soil sciences.
Pan thanked farmers for what he called "the privilege" of working with them over the years.
"I greatly appreciate your generosity in offering access to your farmland and resources for research, your ideas for changing and improving systems, and most of all for your camaraderie and friendship," he said.