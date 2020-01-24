KENNEWICK, Wash. — For Rick Knowles, working with farmers one-on-one was one of the best parts of his two decades as a potato researcher.
As a Washington State University potato agronomist, Knowles and his wife, Lisa, an assistant research professor at WSU, often worked with farmers.
"Many of the ideas for our projects have come from listening to growers, trying to figure out how to enhance yield, get better quality and so forth," Knowles told the Capital Press.
He said the couple's interactions with growers were "far beyond" what's typical for a university researcher, and called them an "extreme pleasure."
Knowles, 65, will retire Feb. 15. He joined WSU in 1999.
Knowles will be a professor emeritus at WSU. He could continue to conduct some research, or not, if he chooses, he said.
He and Lisa want to travel. They met in the horticulture department at Michigan State University and married in 1981.
Lisa is also retiring.
They have two adult children, Ben and Ellie.
Knowles was born in Canada and graduated from high school in Chicago. He graduated from Queen's University in Ontario with a degree in biology.
One of his early jobs was testing chemicals in dog foods for the dog toxicology section of a Michigan company.
"It was an animal-testing facility, and it was pretty bleak," Knowles recalled.
He visited a friend in the horticulture department at Michigan State University. The friend's professor asked if Knowles wanted to return to university work. Knowles leaped at the chance.
He got his master's degree in horticulture at Michigan State, studying a new plant growth regulator for rice. He received his Ph.D. in horticulture from WSU in 1983.
Knowles taught at the University of British Columbia and the University of Alberta before returning to WSU.
Knowles doesn't come from a farming background.
"My introduction to potatoes was when I drove out here," he said. "I really didn't even know what a potato plant was back then."
Knowles recalled being impressed by the "mind-blowing" scale of the wheat fields as he returned to the Palouse.
Knowles' research included the basic biology of potato tubers' response to diseases, and applying the basics to problems the industry faced.
That led to the discovery of a new sprout inhibitor chemistry, a new alternative chemistry for growers to control post-harvest sprouting.
Knowles also cites his team's work on how heat stress affects potato quality in storage. It led to the selection of new varieties with heat tolerance in addition to resistance to low-temperature sweetening.
During his final presentation at the Washington-Oregon Potato Conference Jan. 23 in Kennewick, Knowles urged future researchers to consider ways to reduce bruise damage, perhaps by growing smaller potatoes. That would be the next thing he would work on if he were staying, he said.
Many potato company contracts include a bruise-free incentive, which can cost growers when their potatoes have too a high bruise percentage at the processor. Oversized, later-season tubers are particularly prone to bruising.
The best thing would be a bruise-resistant variety, he said.
"I think Rick's done a very good job of keeping us in sync with technology," said fellow WSU potato researcher Mark Pavek. "As technology advances, so has what Rick has found out about potatoes. We are probably where we should be in the potato industry because of him."
Knowles has had a "huge" impact on the industry, Pavek said.
"When Rick speaks, people listen," said Chris Voigt, executive director of the Washington Potato Commission. "He gets us thinking about things we maybe never thought of before, like the physiological age of seed that we use, and what the impact of that could be, what temperature it was grown at, stored at, growing degree days, all of these things that will impact the next year's crop."
"Everything we've done has led to further questions that potentially could help the industry," Knowles said.