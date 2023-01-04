Alec Levin (copy)

CENTRAL POINT, Ore. — Oregon State University has named a new station director at the Southern Oregon Research and Extension Center.

Alec Levin, a viticulturist and associate professor, will take over the position March 1. He replaces Rich Roseberg, who is stepping down after leading SOREC for six years. 

