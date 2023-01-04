CENTRAL POINT, Ore. — Oregon State University has named a new station director at the Southern Oregon Research and Extension Center.
Alec Levin, a viticulturist and associate professor, will take over the position March 1. He replaces Rich Roseberg, who is stepping down after leading SOREC for six years.
The center, near Medford, is one of 14 agricultural experiment stations run by OSU Extension Service across the state. Dominant crops in the region include winegrapes, pears, hay, pasture, timber and, more recently, industrial hemp.
"Research stations and extension play a critical role in the local economy and how we contribute to the success of sustainable agriculture," Levin said.
In the time he has worked at SOREC, Levin said he has grown to appreciate the valley's unique agriculture community, "where a new generation of small-scale farmers and start-up wineries work shoulder to shoulder with established orchards, vineyards and ranches."
"I am honored to step into this leadership role to deepen our established relationships and continue to help growers in the region find success as the valley strikes a balance between its urban and rural infrastructure," Levin said.
SOREC was established in 1994 when the Southern Oregon Experiment Station combined with Jackson County Extension Service.
Today, the station has three scientists — working in entomology, plant pathology and viticulture — along with 10 extension faculty and 13 support staff.
Levin, who has a doctorate in horticulture and agronomy from the University of California, Davis, will continue to run his viticultural research programs while working as station director.
Staci Simonich, dean of the College of Agricultural Sciences at OSU, said she is excited to have Levin as SOREC director.
"His expertise in innovative agricultural practices to reduce water use, and deep connections and trusted relationships in the Southern Oregon agricultural community, are critical to the region's many important agricultural industries and its long-term resilience to the impacts of climate change," Simonich said.
Sign up for our Top Stories newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.