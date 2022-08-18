BOISE — USDA has chosen Ben Johnson as the new National Agricultural Statistics Service state statistician for Idaho.
He starts Aug. 29 at the Boise office, where he has worked since January 2020 as a statistician for the Pacific Northwest.
Randy Welk retired as the state statistician in late January.
Johnson worked for NASS since 2010 in Portland, Sacramento and Washington, D.C., before arriving in Boise.
“These are good people to work with,” he said. “The work here is valuable, to provide good information to those making decisions and doing research on behalf of farmers and ranchers.”
In Oregon and California, Johnson spent considerable time on specialty commodities such as fruit, vegetables, nuts and rice. In Idaho, he said he has enjoyed working in an ag sector that includes big livestock and dairy industries.
“And we all love potatoes,” he said. “It’s also good to get to know the potato industry better.”
NASS statistics and reports are based on inquiries or surveys of producers or processors. The information is important to on-farm decisions, government policy and programs, and in understanding agriculture’s economic contributions.
“I really enjoy working with those who request data,” Johnson said. “I like to dig into the data and provide user-friendly output.”
He has been a liaison between the Northwest and the National Association of State Departments of Agriculture, which has a cooperative agreement with NASS. That work includes helping with strategies to improve survey response rates and reduce respondent burden, and with preparing regional estimates.
“One of my efforts is with the dry bean and sugar beet industries in Idaho,” Johnson said.
NASS has worked to make its information easier to find and more appealing visually.
“There are hopes to work more closely with (USDA) sister agencies to improve our data reporting process even more,” Johnson said. Reporting to the Farm Service Agency could be tied into NASS reports, for example.
He grew up in McMinnville, Ore., and earned a bachelor’s degree in statistics at Utah State University, where he learned about NASS at a career fair.
His wife, Jeni, grew up in Utah.
Johnson has enjoyed working in Idaho, where he has some roots and “kind of came back home.”
“The people stood out to me,” he said. “They are good, honest, hardworking people. An ongoing goal is to “get to know them better and help them how I can.”
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.