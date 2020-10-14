The Idaho State Department of Agriculture has approved more than $1.8 million for 17 specialty crop block grant projects.
The agency since 2009 has funded more than 140 projects for a combined $15 million through USDA’s Specialty Crop Block Grant program.
“These federal funds have been very important to Idaho’s specialty crop industries,” ISDA Director Celia Gould said in a news release. “They have provided funding for critical research and promotional projects that have enhanced the production and sales of specialty crops in Idaho.”
ISDA this year received grant requests totaling nearly $3.7 million. A panel of industry representatives with experience in agriculture, business management or science reviewed and scored all applications and provided input to ISDA for final selection.
Selected projects included research as well as marketing and promotional activities for commodities including potatoes, apples, wine, onions, cherries, nursery stock, hops, seeds and beans.
USDA defines specialty crops as fruits, vegetables, tree nuts, dried fruits, horticulture and nursery crops. Eligible projects must benefit more than one organization and solely enhance the competitiveness of specialty crops.
Many focus on increasing crop sustainability, controlling disease and marketing and promotion. Information on the 2021 round of applications is scheduled for release in December 2020.
Projects selected for funding:
• Boise State University, $107,376, evaluation of spatial variability of E. coli in irrigation canals for the Food and Drug Administration's Produce Safety Rule.
• College of Idaho, $86,709, collect, identify pollinators that enhance specialty crops.
• Idaho Apple Commission, $64,900, building awareness and demand, and increasing sales of Idaho apples through media and retail promotions.
• Idaho Apple Commission, $150,000, short tree architectures for pedestrian apple orchards to improve yield, quality, nutrients and reduce labor cost.
• Idaho Bean Commission, $89,007, developing rapid molecular diagnostic tests for bacterial diseases in beans.
• Idaho Cherry Commission, $22,200, increasing sales and building awareness of cherries through in-store promotions and social media.
• Idaho-Eastern Oregon Onion Committee, $133,777.72, developing integrated disease management for pink root disease.
• Idaho-Eastern Oregon Onion Committee, $111,637, increasing awareness and sales of the region's onions in international and domestic markets.
• Idaho Hop Growers Association, $39,800, developing knowledge and creating awareness for hops through summer tours, social media and newsletters.
• Idaho Nursery & Landscape Association, $134,716, domestication, propagation and commercialization of new-generation native plant products for the nursery industry.
• Idaho Potato Commission, $130,000, United Kingdom dehydrated potato growth program.
• Idaho Preferred, $164,031.72, marketing Idaho specialty crops through advertising, social media, public relations and retail promotions.
• Idaho State University, $97,803.16, field trials for automated potato virus Y detection system.
• Idaho Wine Commission, $190,820, Why Idaho? improving perception, encouraging growth.
• Northwest Nazarene University, $131,784, development of OrBot (orchard robot) fruit-harvesting robot prototype.
• Snake River Seed Cooperative, $10,136, increasing efficiency and economic return of specialty crop seeds through improved technology for seed cleaning and germination testing.
• University of Idaho, $138,839, developing sophisticated disease surveillance methods to safeguard potato soil health.