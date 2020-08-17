Researchers and farmers around the world are taking part in an international quinoa symposium this week.
The free event is Aug. 17-19.
Quinoa is a flowering plant primarily raised for its seed and eaten in a manner similar to a grain.
Once considered a specialty crop from South America, quinoa is now a worldwide staple, said Derek Sandison, director of the Washington State Department of Agriculture, during his opening remarks greeting participants.
"Quinoa was already growing in popularity in the United States, but temporary food shortages associated with the COVID-19 virus seem to have contributed to more of the popularity of quinoa," Sandison said. "After all the beans and rice were gone off the shelves due to COVID-19, people started buying quinoa."
Producers on the West Coast are now seeing repeat customers, Sandison said.
The previous symposium, held in-person in 2013, had 160 participants. This week's conference, held online due to COVID-19 restrictions, has 982 people registered.
"That was really our goal, to make this accessible and available to everyone who's interested in quinoa," said Kevin Murphy, quinoa breeder at Washington State University.
Murphy said 58 countries are represented, up from 24 in 2013.
The program is offered in Spanish and English.
The agenda includes such topics as ancestral knowledge dating back over centuries of cultivating the crop, genetic diversity, research, breeding, soils in dryland Washington, processing, quality, cooking, marketing and stresses on quinoa crop production.
"What's a quinoa conference without talking about stress?" Murphy said. "We really could have a whole symposium, five days just on the stresses."
The symposium includes 87 speakers and poster presentations, including "lightning talks" with presenters.
"I wish we could have every one of these people presenting these posters speaking for 20 minutes or longer," Murphy said.
Most presentations are pre-recorded, but speakers are available to answer audience questions.
The event is being streamed online and will be available on YouTube.
WSU has been developing a quinoa variety for 10 years. Each year, the university raises hundreds to thousands of different quinoa genotypes.
"We've had a lot of trials and tribulations, many successes and probably even more failures as we get to know this beautiful, nutritious, flavorful crop even better," Murphy said.
Andre-Denis Wright, dean of WSU's College of Agricultural, Human and Natural Resource Sciences, said a WSU quinoa variety is slated for release in 2021.
Murphy thanked attendees for their questions and their energy.
"I look forward to meeting you all over the next few days virtually, and hopefully we can meet in the future face-to-face some day soon," he said.