New quinoa varieties are coming soon from Washington State University.
WSU breeder Kevin Murphy hopes to release one or more quinoa varieties in 2021-2022, and increase seed so growers can begin to use them.
Interest is already high, he said.
He estimates several thousand acres of quinoa are already grown in Idaho, Washington and Oregon. Numbers are not currently being tracked, as quinoa production in the U.S. is still in the early stages, he said.
The crop is expected to grow in popularity in the U.S. and globally, Murphy said.
"The PNW boasts a diversity of climates similar to those found in the quinoa producing regions of Chile, and therefore could be an important region for domestic quinoa production in the U.S.," he said.
The second International Quinoa Research Symposium concluded Aug. 19, held virtually. It drew attendees from 58 countries, up from 24 at the first, held in 2013. Murphy says the increased participation reflects growing interest in quinoa worldwide. WSU hosted both symposiums.
Organizers wanted to highlight the rapidly increasing number of quinoa researchers in academia and private industry. Topics they covered include plant breeding, stresses, soil science, marketing, economics, social sciences and food product development.
"The connections made between researchers will lead to new collaborative research across a wide range of disciplines," Murphy said. "There are also many brilliant young graduate students around the world working on quinoa. This was a great opportunity for them to share their research."
The event offered farmers a chance to examine various quinoa production systems, new varieties and link with marketers and food product developers to strengthen the domestic quinoa supply chain, Murphy said.
"We look forward to the third IQRS, and there is a good chance that this will be hosted by another university in a face-to-face format once it is safe to do so," he said.