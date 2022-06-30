KIMBERLY, Idaho — Hands-on demonstrations on soil health drew about 80 farmers and conservationists to Todd Ballard’s farm on Wednesday.
The family farm, just east of Twin Falls, is home to a 30-acre regenerative agriculture demonstration farm. The project is a partnership between Ballard and The Nature Conservancy in Idaho.
Nick Sirovatka, a regional soil health specialist with Natural Resources Conservation Service in Pendleton, Ore., began his demonstration on soil health assessments with words of advice.
“The shovel is the number one tool you ought to have if you’re in the realm of conservation,” he said.
Another useful tool is the NRCS Cropland In-Field Soil Health Assessment Guide. It’s easy to use with a one-page worksheet for a yes-or-no checklist to assess whether the soil is meeting healthy criteria. It helps identify resource concerns, and growers don’t have to participate in conservation programs to use it, he said.
Each item on the checklist includes recommended testing times, such as after rain or irrigation, with adequate moisture, before tillage, and before and during the growing season.
The worksheet helps growers assess 11 indicators:
• Soil cover.
• Residue breakdown.
• Surface crust.
• Ponding and water infiltration.
• Penetration resistance.
• Water-stable aggregate.
• Soil structure.
• Soil color.
• Plant roots.
• Biological diversity.
• Biopores.
The first four items on the checklist represent surface conditions that either affect or are indicative of soil health and should be assessed observing conditions across the field, according to NRCS.
The remaining items represent subsurface conditions and are checked by digging down to at least 8 inches and evaluating each indicator to determine if it meets the assessment criteria.
Sirovatka demonstrated how to test for some of those healthy soil objectives using a shovel, a penetrometer and rings to hold water. He showed growers what they should be looking for, what healthy soil looks like and what could benefit from conservation practices.
“If you have resources concerns, you could employ NRCS practices to address those, help solve those problems,” he said.
In another demonstration, Shawn Nield, state soil scientist with NRCS in Idaho, led growers through a soil pit comparison.
The demonstration showed noticeable differences in a no-till field with residue cover and a tilled field just yards apart. He pointed out the different chemistry, acidity, soil structure and temperature, compaction, porosity and biodiversity.
He also did a demonstration with a rainfall simulator on pans of soil to show that no-till and residue cover benefit soil health and improve the water cycle on cropland. He demonstrated how they increase infiltration and reduce runoff and sedimentation.
In another demonstration, Linda Schott, soil nutrient and waste management extension specialist with the University of Idaho, showed growers how to inexpensively test soil samples for active carbon using potassium permanganate and a handheld measuring device.
Active carbon is used as an indicator of soil health in many cropping systems and climates and could be a good metric for southern Idaho, she said.
Active carbon is a small subset of organic carbon and is a readily available energy source for soil microorganisms, she said.