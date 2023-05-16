Water is top-of-mind for Devin Fielding, the new board president for the Idaho Association of Soil Conservation Districts.
“Being on the southern end of the state, the biggest thing I see is water” as an issue, the Shelley-based farmer said. Concerns about water are heightened by a years-long drought.
But even with a more normal supply in much of the state in 2023, “we’re always interested in making irrigation more efficient,” Fielding said.
The association represents 50 local districts.
“Part of the challenge to our organization is the variety of who we represent,” Fielding said. Association membership encompasses irrigated and dryland farming, and many types of terrain.
The non-regulatory association acts as an intermediary in locally led, voluntary conservation projects. It also provides education — a part of its mission that is changing.
“One trend we’re seeing in our area is development into 3-, 4- and 5-acre parcels, and many of these people don’t know what they have or don’t have the equipment or expertise to run it,” Fielding said.
Educational outreach often centers on “maintaining the ground to protect natural resources,” as district members seek help with issues from water to noxious weeds, he said.
At the board level, a USDA grant of up to $55 million to the University of Idaho for climate-smart agricultural practices, announced last fall, includes the association as a partner.
“We anticipate having money on the ground in the next 12 months,” Fielding said. The association stands to be involved with projects worth just over $20 million.
“My hope is that these programs will build resiliency into our cropping systems,” he said. Drought, crop-nutrition challenges and the potential for economic hardship are ongoing concerns, and grant-aided projects “should make our cropping systems more efficient and more profitable.”
The association aims to be a resource for anyone.
“We want to be professional and excellent, and represent and advocate for districts,” said Fielding, 37. That includes being “a place where younger producers and younger landowners are comfortable coming.”
He serves on the boards of several agriculture-related organizations, including the North Bingham County Soil Conservation District, of which he is board chairman.
He and his father, Alan Fielding, grow hay and small grains, raise some cattle and, in winter, custom-feed cattle.
The farm recently has done more custom hay work and is buying hay “off the stump” for growers who do not want to put up or market the crop. The Fieldings will do the work and either sell the hay or use it in their feedlot.
A fourth-generation farmer, Devin Fielding previously worked in trucking and fuel industries and did custom applications for fertilizer companies.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.