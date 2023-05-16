Water is top-of-mind for Devin Fielding, the new board president for the Idaho Association of Soil Conservation Districts.

“Being on the southern end of the state, the biggest thing I see is water” as an issue, the Shelley-based farmer said. Concerns about water are heightened by a years-long drought.

Devin Fielding

