A pandemic-driven slowdown at the Idaho State Seed Laboratory appears to be reversing.
Sample submissions from July 1 to Feb 1 are up 5% from the same period of 2019-20, Idaho State Department of Agriculture Laboratory Bureau Chief Dan Salmi said.
That contrasts sharply with reductions of 20% in March, 50% in April and May and 30% in June compared to the same months of 2019.
“We are getting back to pre-pandemic sample numbers in the lab,” he said.
Idaho is a major seed producer. The lab offers germination, purity, noxious weed, tetrazolium and other tests on more than 200 crops. ISDA says about 93% of these voluntary “service” samples come from Idaho seed companies. The lab also receives seeds from nine other Western states.
The lab also supports enforcement of the Idaho Pure Seed Law. Salmi said those tests, 2-3% of samples received, typically look at labeling — verifying advertised germination rates and a lack of noxious-weed seed in commercially available products, for example.
Total sample volume had grown consistently since fiscal 2013, which saw 2,034. The lab received 5,412 samples for the fiscal year ended last June 30.
“We were just getting out of our busy season when the pandemic hit,” Lab Improvement Manager Wendy Loumeau said. Now volumes are tracking in line with more-normal patterns.
“This has been a very unusual and stressful year, but the seed lab continued to operate throughout the pandemic,” Salmi said.
Gina Lohnes, seed manager at Treasure Valley Seed in Hazelton, said several factors could have reduced the lab’s sample intake in a given month or short period. She chairs the lab’s advisory board and is president of the Idaho-Eastern Oregon Seed Association.
COVID-19 reduced planting volume in some major crops, like onions and potatoes, she said. And some farmers could have shifted to crops mostly tested elsewhere, like Midwestern corn.
Lohnes said seed companies typically send one sample per lot, significant if lot sizes increase. Seed crops may be harvested and ready for testing at different times, and carry-over seed could be down. Companies can move seed out of state if germination was tested in the past five months, and volumes vary with yields.
“Due to COVID, dry bean sales were robust in 2020,” Lohnes said. “Most companies’ carry-over seed probably is low, but the 2020 crop was higher-volume.”
Loumeau is watching bean-seed sample volume.
“Bean samples have been steadily increasing since Fiscal Year 2013, and they are anticipated to increase even more for fiscal 2021,” she said. “Planted acres are expected to increase.”
The lab separately tracks its sample intake of hops, a perennial. Volume has followed the state’s increase in planted acres since the lab started evaluating hops in 2016, Salmi said. They’re tested for leaf stem and seed quantity.