The annual Miller Research Potato Pest Management Meeting is slated for 8:30 a.m. to noon Feb. 10 at the Historic Wilson Theatre, 610 Fremont Ave., Rupert, Idaho.
Registration starts at 8 a.m.
Idaho leads the U.S. in potato production. The state produces about one-third of the country’s crop.
The unusually hot, dry 2021 growing season brought lower disease pressure overall, said Jeff Miller, owner and plant pathologist at Miller Research in Rupert.
But there were some problems with vine rot as high heat prompted more or more frequent irrigation, he said.
“It’s a difficult situation to manage, and we will be addressing a little of that when we talk about pesticide resistance,” Miller said.
Idaho potato growers each year see various diseases materialize, he said.
In 2021, “we didn’t have any diseases that were devastating or that caused significant problems,” Miller said. Some growers dealt with pink rot and others did not, and foliar diseases like early blight and white mold weren’t as severe as in previous years.
But prolonged high heat stressed some Idaho potato crops, particularly Russet Burbanks, he said. The variety is sensitive to stresses, which can reduce quality.
Research on viruses mop top and Potato Virus Y will be discussed, as well as what producers can do to minimize them.
“Those are issues that are increasing in severity, and they can be quite devastating to a crop,” Miller said. “They are very hard to get a handle on.”
The meeting has been offered each year since 2007. Attendance at last year’s virtual event topped 200, and was around 180 at the in-person meeting two years ago. This year, organizers are working with the University of Idaho to set up a virtual option.
A $20 fee will cover meeting costs. Excess proceeds will be donated to Minidoka County 4-H. Pesticide recertification credits are available.