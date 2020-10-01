The Idaho Association of Plant Protection plans a virtual version of its annual meeting from 1 to 5 p.m. Nov. 4 and 8 a.m. to noon Nov.5.
Miller Research for many years has hosted the event at its Rupert, Idaho, headquarters. Company president and plant pathologist Jeff Miller said the association this year decided not to hold an in-person meeting due to COVID-19 concerns. It will be held online instead, using the Zoom platform.
“There was talk about not even having the meeting this year,” Miller said. But a recent large meeting of the Potato Association of America was held on Zoom “and worked really well. So several of us who had gone through it said we could do this locally.”
IAPP received favorable feedback on the idea to hold its meeting virtually ,and proceeded to plan it.
“Others felt it is a great time to see what other research is going on in the state,” Miller said. “We feel we can do that through Zoom,” Miller said.
He and a University of Idaho staff member will moderate the meeting, to include 22 research presentations and opportunities to ask questions.
Research presentations will cover disease diagnosis and management, foliar and tuber diseases of potato, virus diseases, and weed and pest management. Presenters include university staff and graduate students, and USDA and private-sector researchers.
Miller, a potato specialist, said pest and disease pressure was generally light this year on the crop in Idaho. Early blight started later than usual in the south-central region and did not become as severe as it has been in other years. Pink rot was a problem for some growers but was not universal.
The annual meeting, held since the 1980s, draws about 100 people. This year’s event is free to invited participants.
Information/registration: 208-531-5124 or jeff@millerresearch.com.