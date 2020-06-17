The annual University of Idaho Snake River Pest Management Tour in Aberdeen is slated for June 30 in an in-person format modified to help reduce COVID-19 risk.
The event, to feature potato field trials in weed control and other pest disciplines, is scheduled from 9 a.m. to noon at UI Aberdeen Research and Extension Center, 1693 S. 2700 W., Aberdeen. Registration is at 8:30 a.m. Three Idaho pesticide applicator recertification credits will be offered.
Pamela Hutchinson, UI potato cropping systems weed scientist based at Aberdeen, said several weed-control trials in potatoes will be featured. They include evaluations of tank mixtures, planned versus rescue post-emergence applications, and simulation of excess rainfall — and its impact on crop safety and weed control. Other trials look at potato variety herbicide tolerance and herbicide mechanism-of-action plots.
“There has not been a new active-ingredient herbicide for about 30 years,” she said. “So now more than ever, it’s important to choose the right tank-mix partners to control the weeds in each field, and make sure that we slow down or prevent the development of herbicide-resistant weed populations.”
Attendees will have forehead temperature readings taken at registration, and drive to tour stops in their own vehicles instead of riding together on trailers. UI will require and provide masks and hand sanitizer. A virtual tour is planned for those who cannot attend.