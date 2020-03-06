Supplies of irrigation water should be sufficient in much of Idaho despite low February precipitation, as many reservoir volumes remain above average, according to the USDA Natural Resources Conservation Service.
“We have near-normal snowpack for March 1 for the majority of Idaho except for the Wood and Lost basins,” NRCS Idaho Snow Survey Supervisory Hydrologist Danny Tappa told the Capital Press.
Similarly, the irrigation-water supply “looks promising for almost the entire state except for the Big Wood and Big Lost basins, where it looks like we need more abundant snow and precipitation in order to have adequate irrigation supplies,” he said.
Storm tracks so far this year have not favored central Idaho’s Big Wood, Little Wood and Big Lost river basins, Tappa and others have said. Several snowpack-telemetry sites in the Wood River Basin set record lows for February precipitation.
Central Idaho also appears to have some dry soils, he said. Runoff would be reduced a bit if more water is absorbed by the soil.
Much of Idaho’s snowpack was preserved last month by numerous cloudless nights that helped keep temperatures down, Tappa said.
The NRCS March 1 Idaho Water Supply Outlook Report said February precipitation was below normal for most of the state, ranging from about 25% to 125% of the long-term median. Wood and Lost basins received the least, the north-central region’s Clearwater Basin the most.
While time remains in the wet season to make up ground, “it’s looking likely the overall water picture will be below normal in the Wood and Lost basins,” the report said. The basins since Oct. 1 are yet to have a month with above-normal precipitation.
Parts of the Wood-Lost area are at risk of running short of agricultural water if the dry pattern holds, according to current NRCS Surface Water Supply Index readings. The index combines pre-runoff reservoir volumes with forecasts for spring and summer streamflows to help predict water availability during irrigation season.
Near-term outlooks from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s Climate Prediction Center “suggest an increased likelihood for above-normal precipitation in early March, which would certainly be welcomed across south-central Idaho.”
NRCS said all major reservoir projects in the Middle and Upper Snake basins continue to hold above-normal amounts of water in storage, “which will help to provide a buffer against anticipated below-normal streamflow in and near the Wood and Lost basins.”
For most of Idaho, streamflow forecasts for primary runoff periods are expected to range from about 80% to 120% of normal, the report said.
NRCS as of March 6 said snowpack as a percentage of the long-term median in southern Idaho ranged from 52% to 61% in Wood and Big Lost basins to 101% in the eastern region’s Snake Basin above Palisades Reservoir.
In southwest basins, snowpack was 90% of normal for Weiser, 94% for Payette, 87 for Boise and 75% for Owyhee (Idaho-Oregon-Nevada).