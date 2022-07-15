Progress in handling pink rot and foliar diseases will be discussed at the Potato Pest Management Field Day that Miller Research will host at 10 a.m. Aug. 17 in Rupert, Idaho.
Jeff Miller, the company’s CEO and principal field investigator, said the field day will cover work funded by the Northwest Potato Research Consortium. Idaho, Oregon and Washington potato commissions partner in the grower-funded consortium.
One project to be featured involves managing decay-causing pink rot, which in some places has shown resistance to one of the main fungicides used. Miller said phosphite can be an effective alternative, but research shows it needs time to work most effectively. Recent research looks at effective intervals between spraying and irrigating.
As for potato foliar diseases, Miller said most growers will spray three to five times a season to control them, depending on where they are in the state.
“We will allow attendees to walk through the plots to see how different foliar fungicides work,” he said. “We will showcase a trial comparing different products head-to-head to see which work best.”
Another trial involves newer potato varieties that show some resistance to foliar diseases.
“We are looking at how much you can reduce your fungicide use on those varieties,” Miller said.
The field day also will cover fungicides for rhizoctonia management, new research on powdery scab and potato mop-top virus, seed treatments for fusarium dry rot management, and performance of polymer-coated urea for nitrogen management.
Miller said the Idaho potato crop looks good. Early cool weather delayed its development of the Idaho crop but did not have much impact from a disease standpoint.
The event is free. Lunch will be served afterward.
Information: 208-531-5124 or 208-431-4420.
