Doug Boze

Doug Boze, executive vice president of the Idaho Crop Improvement Association.

 Brad Carlson/Capital Press

Doug Boze, who has worked 40 years in seed certification including the last 16 for the Idaho Crop Improvement Association, will retire as its executive vice president Dec. 31.

Kathy Stewart-Williams will succeed him. She has been the nonprofit association’s south-central area manager in Twin Falls for more than nine years. 

