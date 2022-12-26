Doug Boze, who has worked 40 years in seed certification including the last 16 for the Idaho Crop Improvement Association, will retire as its executive vice president Dec. 31.
Kathy Stewart-Williams will succeed him. She has been the nonprofit association’s south-central area manager in Twin Falls for more than nine years.
Making sure seeds meet purity and quality standards — so domestic and foreign growers and markets have confidence in them — is a segment of agriculture that Boze is happy he discovered.
“In all of the jobs, I got to enjoy working with farmers, seed growers and seed company representatives, providing services for everyone involved in the seed industry,” he said. “I enjoy working with different crops and the different approaches growers take.”
Boze grew up south of Portland and in Kirkland, Wash. After earning a plant sciences degree at the University of Idaho, he worked a few years for a grass seed company in Idaho and Washington. He then learned about certification and met some of the people involved.
He went on to work for the Washington State Department of Agriculture seed program, starting in 1982 as a field inspector and, over 15 years, working as seed inspection supervisor and interim program manager.
Boze subsequently worked about nine years for the Washington State Crop Improvement Association as a field inspection supervisor based in Yakima before moving to Idaho.
At the Idaho Crop Improvement Association, he worked for about six years as southeast area manager in Idaho Falls and the past 10 as executive vice president in the Meridian central office.
Gaining and passing on knowledge about different crops was a part of the job Boze enjoyed.
Keith Pfeifer at the Washington State Crop Improvement Association “was a very valuable mentor in helping me progress along,” he said.
In Idaho, Boze worked for longtime executive vice president Greg Lowry.
“He has always been a good example to follow,” said Boze, 66. Treating everyone fairly and respecting his or her opinion was a Lowry emphasis he has continued.
Participation is fee-based and voluntary. The documented process a seed goes through, established and enforceable standards, and the knowledge that what the buyer is getting is based on testing data are among the benefits. Growers can get a certified seed selected for their geographic area.
On-farm inspections, observations and determinations remain at the heart of the work.
“The association is in good shape,” Stewart-Williams said. “We have a very consistent quality of service, and I look forward to maintaining that.”
She does not plan any immediate changes, as “we have excellent leadership in all of our area offices. I just look forward to working with those area managers and developing a plan forward together.”
Boze has been an outstanding executive vice president, a dedicated and active member of the Association of Official Seed Certifying Agencies “and has served the seed industry and seed certification exceptionally well,” she said.
Stewart-Williams has a strong track record and “I believe she’s going to be very successful,” Boze said.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.