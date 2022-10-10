Idaho watercraft inspectors have found fewer quagga and zebra mussels this season, and have had less traffic at roadside check stations.

Participation in boating is coming off pandemic-driven highs and likely is dragged down by high fuel prices. Western states and provinces continue to cooperate to reduce risk.

