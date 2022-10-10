Idaho watercraft inspectors have found fewer quagga and zebra mussels this season, and have had less traffic at roadside check stations.
Participation in boating is coming off pandemic-driven highs and likely is dragged down by high fuel prices. Western states and provinces continue to cooperate to reduce risk.
The invasive, fast-multiplying mussels compete for resources and clog water systems. They are not found in the Columbia River Basin.
Idaho’s 19 inspection stations and five roving crews are important because they are on the upstream end, inspect watercraft en route from waters that have mussels — such as the Great Lakes and Lower Colorado River reservoirs — and can decontaminate boats before they get to Oregon and Washington.
Idaho inspections through Oct. 5 totaled 101,000, down 10.2% from 112,500 a year earlier, said Nic Zurfluh, Invasive Species Section manager with the state Department of Agriculture. Crews found 34 mussel-fouled boats, down from 48.
“Other states are seeing similar trends,” he said. “The overall level of inspections is down in other Pacific Northwest states.”
The cool, wet spring, and flooding in spots, delayed boating season, Zurfluh said. Boaters returning to work as the COVID-19 pandemic wound down, or making fewer outings because of high fuel prices, are other possible factors in inspections dropping.
The department will further analyze data as the season winds down, he said.
Drought was a factor in finding more mussel-fouled watercraft in 2021 compared to 2020, particularly in Lower Colorado River reservoirs. More shoreline was accessible, and watercraft got closer to mussel beds. The situation persisted this year, Zurfluh said.
Watercraft owners buy an annual sticker to support the Idaho program. Craft shorter than 10 feet don’t need a sticker but still must be inspected. Inspection and decontamination are paid for by state and federal money including grants.
Several of the Idaho stations remain open year-round. The program, which has expanded in recent years, this year opened a new station on Interstate 15 north of Idaho Falls.
Inspectors who find and remove mussels notify colleagues in other states. Boats decontaminated at one station show documentation to speed up inspections at others.
“There is a lot of networking going on in the West,” Zurfluh said.
The Idaho program also inspects water bodies.
