Albert Adjesiwor, weed scientist at the University of Idaho Kimberly Research and Extension Center.

The Idaho Association of Plant Protection plans to conduct its annual meeting Nov. 2-3 at the Best Western Inn and Convention Center, 800 Overland Ave., Burley.

Research on entomology, nematology, weed science and plant pathology will be presented and discussed.

