The Idaho Association of Plant Protection plans to conduct its annual meeting Nov. 2-3 at the Best Western Inn and Convention Center, 800 Overland Ave., Burley.
Research on entomology, nematology, weed science and plant pathology will be presented and discussed.
“It was a pretty wet spring, so it was tough for weed management,” said Albert Adjesiwor, weed scientist at the University of Idaho Kimberly Research and Extension Center and co-chairman of the meeting.
Kochia, for example, challenged some sugar beet growers. Herbicide application timing was critical to control the weed — which can grow tall, shielding other plants, and has potential to “escape,” he said.
Bill Buhrig, an agronomist with J.R. Simplot Co., said above-normal heat challenged crops early in the 2021 growing season and later in the 2022 season.
“Very few crops really hit things on the screws the last couple of years,” he said.
This year’s unusually wet weather in April, May and part of June prompted concerns about late blight in potatoes, said Buhrig, meeting co-chairman. But the hot, dry conditions that followed and persisted eased that concern, partly by reducing the risk of chemical dilution by rain.
“This is a nice meeting to have coming off the growing season,” he said. “The challenges and outcomes are fresh in everyone’s mind.”
Plant-protection research on potatoes, sugar beets, wheat, onions and grapevines is expected to be presented. Updates on weeds, and on plant diagnostics, are planned. Certified Crop Advisor and state pesticide recertification credits will be available.
The meeting is set from 1 to 4:45 p.m. Nov. 2 and 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Nov. 3.