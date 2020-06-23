CORVALLIS, Ore. — Two widely used agricultural pesticides intended as safer alternatives for pollinators may actually kill honey bees within days, if not hours, when sprayed at recommended field rates, according to new research from Oregon State University.
A study published in May examines the effects of Sivanto and Transform, used by farmers to kill aphids, leaf hoppers, whiteflies and other sap-sucking insects.
Sivanto is manufactured by Bayer Crop Science in Germany, and Transform by Corteva Agriscience in Wilmington, Del. Both are registered in the U.S. and developed with the health of bees in mind. Bees help to pollinate roughly one-third of all crops.
OSU researchers, however, found that while the pesticides may not always be lethal on contact, they do appear to significantly shorten bees' lifespan.
Priyadarshini Chakrabarti Basu, a postdoctoral research associate at the OSU Honey Bee Laboratory, led the study in May 2019. She said it was the first project aimed at determining sub-lethal impacts on honey bees when exposed to Sivanto and Transform. "Sub-lethal" means the bees don't die right away, but experience physiological stress and incapacitation.
While Basu said researchers are not calling for the pesticides to be taken off the market, more information could be added on product labels in the future to protect bees.
"We understand how important it is for our growers to have these tools available to control pests," she said. "Our farmers are very diligent in following these labels."
For the experiment, Basu and her team collected three groups of 150 bees each obtained from six healthy colonies at the university's apiary. One group was exposed to recommended field rates of Sivanto, one to Transform and a third control group was sprayed with water using Potter Tower sprayers.
The first trial ran for six hours. In the case of Transform, almost all of the bees died by the end of the experiment, Basu said.
The main ingredient in Transform, sulfoxaflor, is classified as "very highly toxic" to bees by the Environmental Protection Agency, and is permitted only with certain restrictions. For example, it cannot be applied to crops in bloom where there is potential high exposure to bees.
Sivanto, on the other hand, was not immediately lethal to bees but did reduce survival rates over the course of a second, 10-day trial, with evidence of increased oxidative stress and apoptosis — or cell death — in bee tissue. The main ingredient in Sivanto, flupyradifurone, is described as toxic to adult bees on acute oral exposure.
Basu said the survival rate at the end of 10 days was 45% for bees exposed to Sivanto, versus 75% for bees in the control group.
Ramesh Sagili, an associate professor of beekeeping and honey bee extension specialist for OSU, was a co-author on the study. He said the average lifespan of a worker honey bee is 5-6 weeks during spring and summer.
"So if you are reducing its lifespan by 5-10 days, that's a huge problem," Sagili said. "Reduced longevity from oxidative stress could negatively affect colony population and ultimately compromise colony fitness."
Basu said more studies are needed to decipher the long-term and sub-lethal impacts of Sivanto and Transform on bee physiology. The onus is on environmental regulators to ensure the products are compatible with bee health, she said.
"We are suggesting that more information be put on the labels of these products, and that more studies need to be conducted to understand sub-lethal effects of chronic exposure," Basu said.