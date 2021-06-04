Parts of the West face above-normal risk of large wildfires as June begins, the National Interagency Fire Center reported.
Warm, dry conditions mean the potential for significant fires — burning acreage above long-term medians — this month is expected to increase to above normal for portions of southern and central Oregon, and into southeastern Washington, NIFC’s National Significant Wildland Fire Potential Outlook for June through September said.
Brush, salt cedar and cedars in the Columbia Basin, the Northwest’s driest area, are especially fire-receptive.
“With the dry spring we had, especially across much of California, Washington and the Pacific Northwest, and into the Great Basin, it looks like more areas are going to have above-average fire potential this summer,” NIFC meteorologist Nic Nauslar told Capital Press.
The report said conditions that are warmer and drier than normal are likely for much of the High Plains and West through summer, continuing and exacerbating drought in those regions.
More than 87% of the West is in drought, which is categorized as extreme or exceptional in more than half the region, NIFC said.
Central Oregon and southeastern Washington likely will have above-normal potential for large fires starting in June. An increase to above-normal risk is expected in June and July in parts of the Coast, Sierra and California Cascade mountain ranges.
National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration Climate Prediction Center outlooks call for conditions that are warmer and drier than average in June in Oregon and Washington, except for equal chances of dry, normal or wet conditions from the Olympic Peninsula through western Oregon, NIFC said.
Forecasters expect above-normal potential of significant fires in the Southwest through June before the monsoon arrives. Above-normal risk is expected to expand north and east, into the Great Basin and Rocky Mountain region, through August.
NIFC pegged the risk of significant wildfires at above normal in most middle and upper-elevation areas of central Northern California from June through August. Above-normal risk is expected in September, except in parts of the state’s northeastern area.
Elevated risk in much of Southern California is likely for July through September. NIFC said drought continued to worsen in May, and much of the area is under severe to extreme drought. Dead fuels are especially dry.
Low snowpack and “significant long-term exceptional drought” at middle and higher elevations of the eastern Great Basin mean significant wildfire potential is expected to increase through August in that area from south to north, the report said.
In the Northern Rockies, above-normal risk of large fires is expected in July west of the Continental Divide — where drought is developing following a dry spring in northern Idaho and northwestern Montana — and in August region-wide.