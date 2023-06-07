Cloud seeding last winter added more snow-water content than usual to southern Idaho's river basins.

Additional water supply from cloud seeding can benefit uses such as irrigation, hydropower production, fisheries and recreation. It added to already strong snowpack in the region.

Cloud seeding 2

A ground-based generator used for cloud seeding.
