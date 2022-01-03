CORVALLIS, Ore. — The Oregon Veterinary Diagnostic Laboratory has received three federal grants to strengthen and expand its role in responding to large disease outbreaks in animals across the Pacific Northwest.
The lab is part of Oregon State University's Carlson College of Veterinary Medicine in Corvallis. It is primarily responsible for testing and diagnosing infectious animal diseases, including those in livestock such as pigs, sheep and cattle.
In the early days of the coronavirus pandemic, the lab was also used to test thousands of human samples for COVID-19, adding much-needed emergency capacity.
What followed was a stress test of the lab's systems and procedures, said Justin Sanders, an assistant professor at OSU and section head of molecular diagnostics at the lab.
"We still needed to maintain our veterinary diagnostic mission," Sanders said. "Work did not stop in our veterinary role. That's really what these grants are funding. It's all related to our emergency preparedness response here for animal testing."
Between April 2020 and June 2021, Sanders said the lab tested approximately 75,000 samples for COVID-19, working in partnership with Willamette Valley Toxicology, which provided the appropriate accreditation for testing the human samples.
"We had the equipment and the expertise for molecular diagnostic testing," Sanders said. "We're a high-capacity, high-throughput diagnostic lab."
Maintaining that capacity will be key to quickly detect and respond to animal disease outbreaks.
Sanders said diseases like African swine fever — a virus deadly to pigs that has not yet entered the U.S. but could severely hinder pork exports — pose a serious risk to Oregon's agricultural economy and food supply. The lab is also constantly surveying for the presence of diseases Avian flu or swine flu that can spread to livestock.
"The ability to rapidly identify and respond to agriculturally important pathogens and wildlife pathogens is critical to the economic health of the state," Sanders said.
Each of the three grants from the USDA National Animal Health Laboratory Network targets a different facet of the lab's emergency response work. The first grant, Sanders said, will pay for interagency drills where the lab can simulate a disease outbreak and practice implementing its plans and procedures.
Christiane Lohr, a professor in the OSU veterinary college and diagnostic pathologist, said these exercises are particularly valuable "not only for troubleshooting, but also training personnel at the OVDL and agencies working closely with the OVDL," such as the state Health Authority and Department of Agriculture.
The second grant will help to incorporate equipment and procedures adopted for COVID-19 testing into the lab's regular workflow, while the third grant addresses what information technology is needed to streamline the sharing of data between the lab and health agencies.
Together, the grants total more than $675,000.
"I would say these funds are to develop and refine our ability to quickly detect and help other agencies in the state respond to infectious diseases that have the potential to impact our economy and our food supply," Sanders said.