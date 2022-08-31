CORVALLIS, Ore. — Oregon State University has appointed a new director of the Global Hemp Innovation Center.
Jeff Steiner will oversee the research cooperative, which combines 65 faculty across 19 academic disciplines and four countries studying all aspects of hemp from cultivation to product testing and market development.
Hemp was decriminalized in the 2018 Farm Bill, leading to the creation of the GHIC in 2019. The USDA began regulating hemp production in early 2021.
Under federal law, hemp is defined as having no more than 0.3% tetrahydrocannabinol, or THC, the main psychoactive ingredient in marijuana that gets users high. Though marijuana has been legalized for recreational use in 19 states and the District of Columbia, it remains illegal at the federal level.
Most hemp grown today is processed for cannabinoids — including cannabidiol, or CBD — used as an therapeutic ingredient in products such as lotions and cosmetics.
However, researchers say the crop could also be used to make a variety of goods, including textiles, concrete, vehicle parts and high-nutrition animal feed.
Steiner has been assistant director of the GHIC since its inception, and is credited with helping to expand the center with new programs and partnerships.
Prior to his arrival, Steiner was the division director for plant production at the USDA National Institute of Food and Agriculture in Washington, D.C. He advised the Office of the Chief Scientists in organizing the agency's first department-wide symposium to update employees on the status of hemp science.
Steiner replaces Jay Noller as GHIC director. Noller will remain at OSU as a professor emeritus.
