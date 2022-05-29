BOISE — New ways to remove biofilms could help food processors save water, reduce system downtime, and increase food and worker safety.
Boise State University researchers Jim Browning and Ken Cornell are making progress with plasma.
“If we can deploy plasma treatment systems to kill or remove contaminants, we can reduce the need for water and chemical usage, and potentially reduce cost while improving food safety,” said Browning, associate professor of electrical and computer engineering.
Food manufacturing, a major industry in Idaho, uses substantial water and will face more competition for it as the population and industrial base grow, said Cornell, a professor of biochemistry.
Familiar biofilms include pond scum, slick material on stream-bed rocks, and tooth plaque.
But biofilms “exist on almost every surface around you,” Cornell said. More than three-quarters of microbes colonize in biofilms as opposed to living on their own.
“All of the food-processing surfaces that can come into contact with food are going to develop biofilms,” he said. They show up on tabletop surfaces, machines and conveyor belts, and in pipelines.
Browning said bio fouling in pipelines that deliver food products like milk, juice and yogurt poses a major challenge. Steam and water flushes, and alkali and acid solutions are used.
“In the liquid setting, there are more challenges,” Cornell said. Shutdown is required.
The scientists use cold atmospheric pressure plasma and a low-temperature, co-fired ceramic.
Browning said the approach can clear the vast majority of biofilm bacteria from surfaces including stainless steel, glass and plastic. Variables include biofilm thickness and total amount, though processors work hard to avoid buildups.
Cold atmospheric pressure plasma is a partly ionized gas, with charged particles, that can be generated at atmospheric pressure and low or room temperature.
Co-fired ceramic, which students fabricate, can be made into geometries that range from planar arrays suited to flat surfaces to radial arrays that can go through a pipe.
Cornell said getting the plasma to the target, such as biofilms on a surface, usually involves a carrier gas that delivers the reactive species created by the plasma device’s electric discharge.
He said the devices can be designed as “plasma jets” that discharge an ionized gas plume or cone beyond the device — like an acetylene torch, but not hot.
Another design keeps the discharge within the device. Ionized plasma species are ejected from the device using a current of carrier gas, similar to a compressed-air canister for keyboard cleaning. The glow of plasma discharge is not seen since it is contained.
Cornell said a prototype radial plasma device projects plasma outward from within a pipe and functions somewhat like a “plasma bottle brush.”
“And we have shown we can do this with compressed air as a feed gas rather than argon or helium,” he said. Compressed air is easier and cheaper to use, and more sustainable.
Cornell said food processing is better than ever but will come under more resource pressure. Food-borne illness, worker safety and economical, sustainable food production will remain priorities.
“You can’t stand still,” Browning said.
The multi-year project has grant funding from USDA, the National Institutes of Health and the National Aeronautics and Space Administration.
It is lab-based and currently not part of a pilot project at a food processor.