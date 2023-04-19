Lori Moore-Merrell

Lori Moore-Merrell, U.S. fire administrator, speaks at the National Interagency Fire Center in Boise on April 18.

 Brad Carlson/Capital Press

BOISE — Building codes and firefighter training should change to reflect widespread population increases in wildfire risk areas, experts said April 18.

One-third of the U.S. population lives in the wildland-urban interface, “yet most of them have little or no idea what the interface is or the danger that it poses,” said Lori Moore-Merrell, who leads the U.S. Fire Administration. Meanwhile, fires driven by climate change or drought are growing in size, intensity and destructiveness.

