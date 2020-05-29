The U.S. Bureau of Land Management has released the final environmental impact statement for the Blackrock Land Exchange between the agency and J.R. Simplot Co. near Pocatello, Idaho.
BLM in a May 27 Federal Register announcement said the exchange aims to improve resource management in an area that contains critical winter range for mule deer while securing permanent public access in a popular recreation zone.
It also would enable Simplot to maximize the operating life of its phosphate-processing plant, and carry out controls directed by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and Idaho Department of Environmental Quality.
Simplot would receive 719 acres now under federal ownership next to the plant and mine. BLM’s preferred alternative adjusts the boundary to minimize cultural resource impacts and makes additional land available for tribal uses.
BLM would get 667 acres Simplot now owns in the Chinese Peak-Blackrock Canyon area.
“The Chinese Peak-Blackrock Canyon area provides outstanding recreational opportunities while protecting crucial habitat for mule deer and other native species,” acting BLM Director William Perry Pendley said in a news release. “This exchange enhances its importance for both people and wildlife, while ensuring that Simplot can continue to contribute to Idaho’s economy.”
“The lands BLM would gain are tied into the Chinese Peak-Blackrock Trail System and will continue to be enjoyed by recreationists in Pocatello and the surrounding area,” BLM Idaho Falls District Manager Mary D’Aversa said. “The exchange would grant Simplot additional space and enable the company to improve its environmental footprint while operating into the future. And the exchange was modified to protect a key cultural site by keeping it in federal ownership.”