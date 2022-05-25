The state Turfgrass Seed Commission and Washington State University will host a field day to highlight the latest advances at WSU's Turfgrass Breeding and Ecology farm.
The event will be at 9 a.m. June 9 in Pullman.
"We built this farm during COVID, so we really haven't had the opportunity to show what we've accomplished, and what our dream is, to the community," said Michael Neff, WSU professor and grass breeding project leader. "I am beyond where I wanted to be. I could not have imagined how well my team works together and how much we've accomplished, given the restrictions we've had to deal with. We've really been operating full steam ahead, even at the peak of COVID."
A large percentage of the grass seed used worldwide is grown in Washington, Neff said.
A third of the farm is devoted to Kentucky bluegrass.
Neff is working to address climate change, flowering and seed yield.
"When we have mild winters, the yields the following year can be lower," he said. "The cold winter triggers the plants to make flowers."
He's working to identify Kentucky bluegrass varieties with a low vernalization requirement. Vernalization refers to the plant's ability to flower.
"As we think about warmer winters, this is something that can have a huge impact on seed production in this area," he said.
A no-burn variety, Matchless, will be available to farmers in the fall.
The variety has been 20 years in the making, beginning with the work of researchers William Johnston and R.C. Johnson, who developed a Kentucky bluegrass that doesn’t require field burning after harvest.
Other WSU varieties are in the works, Neff said.
"It's an amazing plant, it has fascinating biology," he said.
During the pandemic, demand for turf grass seed increased, said Travis Meacham, chairman of the turfgrass seed commission board and a Moses Lake farmer.
"A lot of people were staying home and looking for projects, and home improvement projects were really strong," he said. "That ate up a lot of that supply that was out there. A low supply now has made a nice demand for our product."
Turf grass seed farmers are struggling with increased input costs and availability of products, Meacham said.
"All the challenges we have have also come into our industry as opportunities," he said. "Pricing to growers in this last year or so has actually been pretty favorable."
WSU's research farm will further strengthen the industry, Meacham said.
Roughly 90 farms grow Kentucky bluegrass seed in Washington, according to the commission.
WSU is also working on native grasses, prairie junegrass and tufted hairgrass. The farm is also hosting a fine fescue variety trial for the National Turfgrass Evaluation Program, Neff said.
The field day is open to farmers and end-users. Pre-registration is recommended to get a head count for a noon lunch. For more information, contact the commission at 509-585-5460 by close of business May 30 or Neff at mmneff@wsu.edu.